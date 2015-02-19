BRIEF-Advantage Lithium to sell Stella Marys project to LSC Lithium
* Advantage Lithium to monetize Stella Marys project through sale to LSC Lithium Corporation
Feb 19 Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd :
* Sees headline EPS of between 106.3 cents to 127.5 cents for year ended 31 Dec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Advantage Lithium to monetize Stella Marys project through sale to LSC Lithium Corporation
* Announces agreement to acquire up to 3,500 single family rental homes; completes initial closing of 757 stabilized rental properties