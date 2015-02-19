Feb 19 Fidor Bank AG :

* FY 2014 net income after taxes of about 2.5 million euros ($2.85 million) (previous year: 0.2 million euros)

* FY 2014 balance sheet total increased by 33 pct to 305 million euros