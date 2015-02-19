BRIEF-01 Communique reports qrly loss per share $0.00
* 01 Communique reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results and provides an update on its patent litigation with Citrix
Feb 19 Fidor Bank AG :
* FY 2014 net income after taxes of about 2.5 million euros ($2.85 million) (previous year: 0.2 million euros)
* FY 2014 balance sheet total increased by 33 pct to 305 million euros
* Vishay Intertechnology Inc - CEO Gerald Paul's 2016 total compensation was $4.74 million versus $4.96 million in 2015