Toronto house prices, sales surge in March, fueling bubble fear
OTTAWA, April 5 Toronto home sales and prices surged in March, the Toronto Real Estate Board said on Wednesday, fueling fears of a bubble in Canada's largest city.
Feb 20 MedCap Publ AB :
* Q3 2014/2015 net sales 200.3 million Swedish crowns ($23.75 million) versus 222.7 million crowns year ago
* Q3 2014/2015 EBITDA 5.9 million crowns versus 17.1 million crowns year ago
* Q3 2014/2015 net income 525,000 crowns versus 6.5 million crownsyear ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4280 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
OTTAWA, April 5 Toronto home sales and prices surged in March, the Toronto Real Estate Board said on Wednesday, fueling fears of a bubble in Canada's largest city.
* Homestreet Inc announces appointment of interim chief financial officer
April 5 K2A KNAUST & ANDERSSON FASTIGHETER AB (PUBL):