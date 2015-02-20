BRIEF-Therapix signs exclusive license agreement with Yissum
* Therapix signs exclusive license agreement with Yissum for nasal drug delivery technology
Feb 20 Medigene AG :
* Receives positive decision on marketing authorisation for Veregen in 8 additional European countries
* Launch of Veregen ointment for treatment of genital warts in these new territories is anticipated to start in second half of 2015
* Decision guarantees that national marketing authorisations will be granted by regulatory authorities within next months in UK, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia
* Endocyte Inc - presents data at AACR identifying multiple methods for managing severe side effects resulting from car t-cell treatment
* Essa Pharma receives US$1.2 million grant payment from Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas