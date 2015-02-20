Feb 20 3i Infrastructure Plc

* Announces investment in two storage terminals with oiltanking

* Greement with Oiltanking GmbH to acquire a 45% interest in Oiltanking Terneuzen B.V. in Netherlands and Oiltanking Ghent N.V. in Belgium

* Consideration, including costs, will be EUR 111 million from 3i Infrastructure