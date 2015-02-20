BRIEF-Therapix signs exclusive license agreement with Yissum
* Therapix signs exclusive license agreement with Yissum for nasal drug delivery technology
Feb 20 Biotie Therapies Oyj :
* Plans to conduct one Phase 3 study in 882 PD patients experiencing levodopa related end-of-dose 'wearing-off'
* Is considering financing options which may involve a capital raise to fully fund tozadenant Phase 3 program to approval.
* Planned Phase 3 study is expected to start recruiting patients in United States, Canada and selected European countries in middle of 2015
* Endocyte Inc - presents data at AACR identifying multiple methods for managing severe side effects resulting from car t-cell treatment
* Essa Pharma receives US$1.2 million grant payment from Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas