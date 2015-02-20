Feb 20 Biotie Therapies Oyj :

* Plans to conduct one Phase 3 study in 882 PD patients experiencing levodopa related end-of-dose 'wearing-off'

* Is considering financing options which may involve a capital raise to fully fund tozadenant Phase 3 program to approval.

* Planned Phase 3 study is expected to start recruiting patients in United States, Canada and selected European countries in middle of 2015