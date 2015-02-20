Feb 20 Atari SA :

* Has initiated a 16 million euros ($18 million) issuance of convertible bonds into new and/or existing shares ("OCEANE") due in 2020

* Coupons to be paid at a rate of 7.5 percent and of a nominal value of 0.35 euro per OCEANE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8805 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)