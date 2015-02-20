BRIEF-Narendra Investments (Delhi) declares dividend of 25 paise per equity share
* Says declared maiden dividend 25 paise per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 20 Zurich Insurance Company South Africa Ltd
* Reported a consolidated profit after tax of R42 million for year ended 31 December 2014 compared to consolidated loss of r164 million prior year
* Claims expenses decreased by 12 pct from R2.6 billion in 2013 to R2.3 billion in FY to Dec
* FY attributable investment income increased by 3 pct to R86 million (2013: R83 million)
* Directors have decided not to declare a final cash dividend for year ended December 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says declared maiden dividend 25 paise per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceo steven tanger's 2016 total compensation was $7.3 million versus $7.8 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2p0sBWO) Further company coverage:
* Seeks members' nod for issue and allotment of shares worth up to 4.18 billion rupees to India government on preferential basis Source text: http://bit.ly/2o9F2SU Further company coverage: