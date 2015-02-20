BRIEF-Narendra Investments (Delhi) declares dividend of 25 paise per equity share
Says declared maiden dividend 25 paise per equity share
Feb 20 DF Deutsche Forfait AG :
* Creditors vote in favor of changing debt conditions
* Says approximately 99.98 pct of participating in the vote agree to reduce the nominal interest rate
* Change will particularly affect reduction of nominal interest rate corporate bond 2013/20 from 7.875 pct to 2.000 pct with retroactive effect from May 27, 2014 to May 27, 2018
Change will particularly affect reduction of nominal interest rate corporate bond 2013/20 from 7.875 pct to 2.000 pct with retroactive effect from May 27, 2014 to May 27, 2018

Meeting was attended by bondholders representing bonds in amount of 13.8 million euros ($15.6 million) (46 percent of outstanding bond capital)
Ceo steven tanger's 2016 total compensation was $7.3 million versus $7.8 million in 2015
Seeks members' nod for issue and allotment of shares worth up to 4.18 billion rupees to India government on preferential basis