UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 20 Baltika AS :
* Says its 100 pct owned subsidiaries OU Baltika TP and OU Baltika Retail are merging
* Says pursuant to merger agreement OU Baltika TP transfers all its assets (rights and obligations) to OU Baltika Retail
* Says merger of subsidiaries will have no economic effect on other subsidiaries of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources