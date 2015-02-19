Feb 19 Reysas GYO :

* Signs construction agreement with 2M Proje Gelistirme Muhendislik at 6.9 million lira ($2.82 million) plus VAT

* Says deal is on construction of storage facility

* 2M Proje Gelistirme Muhendislik to construct 48,884 square meters storage facility in Istanbul Tuzla Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.4510 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)