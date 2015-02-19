BRIEF-Advantage Lithium to sell Stella Marys project to LSC Lithium
* Advantage Lithium to monetize Stella Marys project through sale to LSC Lithium Corporation
Feb 19 Reysas GYO :
* Signs construction agreement with 2M Proje Gelistirme Muhendislik at 6.9 million lira ($2.82 million) plus VAT
* Says deal is on construction of storage facility
* 2M Proje Gelistirme Muhendislik to construct 48,884 square meters storage facility in Istanbul Tuzla Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.4510 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces agreement to acquire up to 3,500 single family rental homes; completes initial closing of 757 stabilized rental properties