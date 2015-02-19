Feb 19 Aufeminin :

* Announces it receives from Cathay Capital a put option on 100 percent of capital of its subsidiary Smart AdServer

* In case of exercise of option Smart AdServer would be sold for a total price set at 37 million euros ($42.14 million)

* Put option may be exercised until April 21, 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1zR6eR5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)