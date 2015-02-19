Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 19 Ymagis SAS :
* Announces inaugural private placement of bonds for a total amount of 36.5 million euros ($41.6 million) from French and Belgian institutional investors
* Goal of private bond placement is to redeem debt and to replenish cash reserves Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order