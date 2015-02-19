Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Repeats brief to attach to alerts issued with the code )
Feb 19 Havas SA :
* Strengthens its mobile expertise by acquiring Plastic Mobile in Canada
* Plastic Mobile is a mobile agency that builds applications and other strategic solutions for m-commerce, encompassing retail, loyalty, payments, coupons, and in-store initiatives
* Plastic Mobile will be integrated within Canada's Havas village offer, which also includes Havas Worldwide, Havas Worldwide Digital, and Havas Media Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order