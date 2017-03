Feb 19 Befimmo Sa

* FY EPRA earnings of 3.90 euros per share, in line with forecasts

* FY net result of 3.19 euro per share

* FY stable net asset value of 54 euro per share

* Final dividend confirmed at 0.86 euro gross per share, bringing total dividend of fiscal year to 3.45 euro gross per share