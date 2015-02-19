Feb 19 CFAO SA :

* New joint venture distribution partnership for CFAO in East Africa

* New entity is owned by CFAO and by Porsche Holding Salzburg

* JV will import and distribute Volkswagen passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Kenya, Malawi, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe Source text: bit.ly/1ALOf5k Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)