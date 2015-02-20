BRIEF-Therapix signs exclusive license agreement with Yissum
* Therapix signs exclusive license agreement with Yissum for nasal drug delivery technology
Feb 20 Feelgood Svenska publ AB :
* Q4 net sales 163.4 million Swedish crowns ($19.40 million) versus 153.9 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBIT 8.1 million crowns versus 2.7 million crowns year ago
* Proposes no dividend for 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4294 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Endocyte Inc - presents data at AACR identifying multiple methods for managing severe side effects resulting from car t-cell treatment
* Essa Pharma receives US$1.2 million grant payment from Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas