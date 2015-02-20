Feb 20 Feelgood Svenska publ AB :

* Q4 net sales 163.4 million Swedish crowns ($19.40 million) versus 153.9 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBIT 8.1 million crowns versus 2.7 million crowns year ago

* Proposes no dividend for 2014
($1 = 8.4294 Swedish crowns)