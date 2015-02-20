BRIEF-Therapix signs exclusive license agreement with Yissum
* Therapix signs exclusive license agreement with Yissum for nasal drug delivery technology
Feb 20 PCI Biotech Holding ASA :
* PCI Biotech (PCIB) reported that the treatment evaluation of the third group in the intra-tumour light dose escalation part of the ENHANCE study has been completed
* ENHANCE is a phase II study of Amphinex in combination with the cytotoxic agent bleomycin in recurrent head and neck cancer patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Therapix signs exclusive license agreement with Yissum for nasal drug delivery technology
* Endocyte Inc - presents data at AACR identifying multiple methods for managing severe side effects resulting from car t-cell treatment
* Essa Pharma receives US$1.2 million grant payment from Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas