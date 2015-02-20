BRIEF-Therapix signs exclusive license agreement with Yissum
* Therapix signs exclusive license agreement with Yissum for nasal drug delivery technology
Feb 20 LIDDS AB :
* Says Thomas Uhlin has resigned as CEO due to personal reasons
* Monica Wallter has been appointed new CEO
* Thomas Uhlin will continue in his role until March 16, when Monica Wallter takes over as CEO
* Endocyte Inc - presents data at AACR identifying multiple methods for managing severe side effects resulting from car t-cell treatment
* Essa Pharma receives US$1.2 million grant payment from Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas