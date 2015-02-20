BRIEF-Therapix signs exclusive license agreement with Yissum
* Therapix signs exclusive license agreement with Yissum for nasal drug delivery technology
Feb 20 Telemedycyna Polska SA :
* Says January 2015 revenue of 448,900 zlotys, down 12.4 pct year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Endocyte Inc - presents data at AACR identifying multiple methods for managing severe side effects resulting from car t-cell treatment
* Essa Pharma receives US$1.2 million grant payment from Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas