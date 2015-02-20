BRIEF-Therapix signs exclusive license agreement with Yissum
* Therapix signs exclusive license agreement with Yissum for nasal drug delivery technology
Feb 20 Kancera AB :
* Q4 net sales 50,000 Swedish crowns ($5,934) versus 1.4 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating loss 4.2 million crowns versus loss 2.1 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4266 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Endocyte Inc - presents data at AACR identifying multiple methods for managing severe side effects resulting from car t-cell treatment
* Essa Pharma receives US$1.2 million grant payment from Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas