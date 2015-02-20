BRIEF-Therapix signs exclusive license agreement with Yissum
* Therapix signs exclusive license agreement with Yissum for nasal drug delivery technology
Feb 20 LIDDS AB :
* Q4 revenue 0 Swedish crown versus 0 crown year ago
* Q4 net loss 1.8 million Swedish crowns versus loss 1.1 million Swedish crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Endocyte Inc - presents data at AACR identifying multiple methods for managing severe side effects resulting from car t-cell treatment
* Essa Pharma receives US$1.2 million grant payment from Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas