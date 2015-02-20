BRIEF-Therapix signs exclusive license agreement with Yissum
* Therapix signs exclusive license agreement with Yissum for nasal drug delivery technology
Feb 20 Immunicum AB :
* Q2 net sales 160,000 Swedish crowns versus 560,000 crowns year ago
* Q2 operating loss 11.1 million crowns versus loss 3.9 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Therapix signs exclusive license agreement with Yissum for nasal drug delivery technology
* Endocyte Inc - presents data at AACR identifying multiple methods for managing severe side effects resulting from car t-cell treatment
* Essa Pharma receives US$1.2 million grant payment from Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas