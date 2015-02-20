UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 20 Restamax Oyj :
* Q4 revenue 26.4 million euros ($30 million) versus 17.9 million euros year ago
* Q4 EBITDA 4.5 million euros versus 3.3 million euros year ago
* Proposes 2014 dividend of 0.22 euro per share
* Estimates that turnover will exceed 100 million euros in 2015, and EBITDA and operating profit will relatively improve from previous financial period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources