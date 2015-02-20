BRIEF-Homestreet Inc announces appointment of interim CFO
* Homestreet Inc announces appointment of interim chief financial officer
Feb 20 Runicom SA :
* Allots series A7 bonds with total nominal value of 1.25 million zlotys ($340,247) and maturity of one year
* series A7 bonds bear interest of 10 pct per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6738 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Homestreet Inc announces appointment of interim chief financial officer
April 5 K2A KNAUST & ANDERSSON FASTIGHETER AB (PUBL):
* Greenbrier and Mitsubishi UFJ lease & finance (MUL) sign agreement for more than $1.0 billion in railcar business in North America