BRIEF-KS Energy says board believes that Co and group will both continue as going concerns
* Board of company believes that company and group will both continue as going concerns
Feb 20 NunaMinerals A/S :
* NunaMinerals in severe financial distress
* Board of Directors of NunaMinerals A/S hereby informs that the Board of Directors and the Executive Management continue their effort to find a solution for NunaMinerals' financial situation, including a solution with regard to the loan of 4.5 million Danish crowns ($682,108) provided by the Government of Greenland which became payable after Jan. 31, 2015
* Company is currently not able to meet its payment obligations towards Government of Greenland and has no liquidity to finance its activities going forward
* Whether current on-going attempts vis-á-vis possible investors could lead to viable solution is still very uncertain and could result in decision to commence insolvency proceedings depending on the developments over the next coming days
* Board of directors will provide a further update to market early next week Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5972 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board of company believes that company and group will both continue as going concerns
TOKYO, April 5 Westinghouse Electric Co replaced its chairman two days before the U.S. nuclear construction unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp filed for bankruptcy last week, as it tries to draw a line under the travails of a business that has cost it billions.
CHICAGO, April 4 Discount footwear retailer Payless ShoeSource said it had filed for Chapter 11 protection on Tuesday with a plan to restructure debt and immediately close 400 underperforming stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.