Feb 20 Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port Group
:
* Jan. consolidated cargo turnover of 12.7 million tonnes,
exceeding that of Jan. 2014 and Dec. 2014 by 16.2 pct and 40.1
pct respectively
* Jan. volumes of liquid cargo comprised 10.24 million
tonnes, up 16.1 pct vs year ago
* Jan. bulk cargo totaled 963,300 tonnes, up 31.9 pct vs
year ago
* Jan. general cargo amounted to 1.09 million tonnes, up
10.4 pct vs year ago
* Jan. containers accounted for 367,300 tonnes, up 2 pct vs
year ago and 37,200 TEU, down 23.7 pct vs year ago
* Says all types of cargo showed growth compared to January
2014
