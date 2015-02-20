Feb 20 Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port Group :

* Jan. consolidated cargo turnover of 12.7 million tonnes, exceeding that of Jan. 2014 and Dec. 2014 by 16.2 pct and 40.1 pct respectively

* Jan. volumes of liquid cargo comprised 10.24 million tonnes, up 16.1 pct vs year ago

* Jan. bulk cargo totaled 963,300 tonnes, up 31.9 pct vs year ago

* Jan. general cargo amounted to 1.09 million tonnes, up 10.4 pct vs year ago

* Jan. containers accounted for 367,300 tonnes, up 2 pct vs year ago and 37,200 TEU, down 23.7 pct vs year ago

