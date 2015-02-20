UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 20 Baccarat SA :
* SDL Investments grants Baccarat 22.26 million euros ($25.29 million) bridge loan in 2 tranches
* First tranche reaches maturity on Jan. 22, 2019; second tranche on Jan. 22, 2018
* Interest on both tranches is 3-month Euribor +3.50 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources