UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 20 Finatis SA :
* FY net income 15.1 million euros ($17.15 million) versus 13.5 million euros a year ago
* FY revenue 49.2 billion euros versus 48.5 billion euros a year ago
* Proposes dividend of 2 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources