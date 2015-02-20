Feb 20 FFP SA :

* On February 18 FFP sold to Banque Societe Generale 11,790,221 call options on same number of Peugeot SA shares

* Will receive a premium of 87 million euros ($99.21 million)

* Options expire on Mars 31 2017 and have a strike price of 6.428 euros per share

* Etablissements Peugeot Freres (EPF) has sold under same terms 3,904,706 call options

* If FFP and EPF have to deliver PSA shares to bank, they will exercise their warrants to bring number of PSA shares they hold back up to level prior to sale of these calls

* These combined transactions will ultimately result in stability of number of Peugeot shares held by FFP and EPF