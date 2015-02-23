Feb 23 Bellevue Group AG :
* FY group net profit up 71 pct to 11.1 million Swiss francs
($11.8 million)
* Says entire profit for 2014 to be paid out with proposed
dividend of 1.00 franc per share
* Says FY 2014 operating income rose to 52.8 million francs
(previous year: 43.5 million francs)
* FY CET 1 ratio of 21.6 pct (previous year: 32.5 pct)
* Says Mirjam Staub-Bisang, founder and Chief Executive
Officer of Independent Capital Group AG, will be nominated for
election as a new member of board of directors
* FY-end assets under management at Bellevue Asset
Management up more than 75 pct to 4.7 billion francs thanks to
strong performance-driven gains and Adamant acquisition
