Feb 23 Bellevue Group AG :

* FY group net profit up 71 pct to 11.1 million Swiss francs ($11.8 million)

* Says entire profit for 2014 to be paid out with proposed dividend of 1.00 franc per share

* Says FY 2014 operating income rose to 52.8 million francs (previous year: 43.5 million francs)

* FY CET 1 ratio of 21.6 pct (previous year: 32.5 pct)

* Says Mirjam Staub-Bisang, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Capital Group AG, will be nominated for election as a new member of board of directors

* FY-end assets under management at Bellevue Asset Management up more than 75 pct to 4.7 billion francs thanks to strong performance-driven gains and Adamant acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9433 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)