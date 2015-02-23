Feb 23 Adcock Ingram

* Resolved to terminate existing Adcock BEE transaction and replace it with a more sustainable bee ownership transaction

* Adcock BEE termination will be implemented by way of a buy-back at nominal value and cancellation of all "A" shares and "B" shares

* BEE participants have entered into an agreement with Bidvest Group to sell dividend shares at a price of r52.00 in cash

* Shareholders will facilitate introduction of 15-30% bee shareholding through new entity to be established