Feb 23 Biogaia Ab

* Biogaia subsidiary infant bacterial therapeutics gets orphan drug designation in europe

* Infant Bacterial Therapeutics (IBT), subsidiary of BioGaia, has obtained the Orphan Drug Designation for the prevention of NEC (a rare and fatal disease that affects premature infants) in Europe, which complements the corresponding designation in the US from FDA, granted in August 2013.

* Orphan drugs are either drugs or biologics intended for the treatment, diagnosis or prevention of rare diseases which are defined as life-threatening or chronically debilitating conditions affecting less than five in 10,000 people in the European Union per year.

* The Orphan Drug Designation allows IBT to obtain assistance with development of the drug, fee reductions and marketing incentives. here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)