Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 23 Link Mobility Group ASA :
* Clas Ohlson goes Mobile First with LINK Mobility in a comprehensive CRM collaboration agreement
* Clas Ohlson has signed a global agreement with LINK Mobility AB, a full owned subsidiary of Link Mobility Group ASA, for mobile communications to their loyalty club members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order