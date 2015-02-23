BRIEF-Pomona Capital VII reports 11.3 pct passive stake in Novocure
* Pomona Capital VII Lp reports 11.3 percent passive stake in Novocure Ltd as of March 8 - SEC filing Source text : [http://bit.ly/2ncyKzo] Further company coverage:
Feb 23 Recipharm Publ AB
* Ap1 (Forsta AP-fonden) raises stake to 6.56 percent of shares, 1.88 percent of votes, according to filings from Swedish SEC (Finansinspektionen) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - CEO Giovanni Caforio, M.D.'s 2016 total compensation was $16.9 million versus $15.6 million in 2015 - SEC filing