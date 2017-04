Feb 20 Wallstreet Online Capital AG :

* Taunus Capital Management AG has submitted on 02.09.2015 voluntary public tender offer to the shareholders of wallstreet: online capital AG

* Says tender offer is limited to 75,000 shares

* Management board believes that offer price of 3.65 euros ($4) proposed by Taunus Capital Management is too low

* Board has no intention to accept the offer

($1 = 0.8844 euros)