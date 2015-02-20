BRIEF-Varian Medical Systems names new CFO
* Varian medical systems inc says named Gary E. Bischoping of dell technologies as chief financial officer effective may 8, 2017
Feb 20 Brighter publ AB :
* Selects Veryday as its industrial design partner for the next generation of Brighter One
* Says Brighter will, in cooperation with Veryday, select technology partner for engineering work in development project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Corbus Pharmaceuticals to commence single Phase 3 study of anabasum for treatment of systemic sclerosis after guidance from end-of-phase 2 meeting with FDA
April 5 U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is being bought by Germany's Bayer AG for $66 billion, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its soybean and corn seeds.