METALS-Copper rises as Chinese buyers return to market
* LME/ShFE arbitrage: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with official prices)
Feb 20 Stagecoach Group Plc
* Welcomes announcement by competition and markets authority
* Announcement was CMA has reasonable grounds to believe undertakings proposed by Stagecoach in respect of award of new ICEC franchise to venture with Virgin, Inter City Railways are acceptable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, April 5 Global miner Glencore on Wednesday declared force majeure on coal shipments from the cyclone-hit Bowen Basin in Australia, after the storm damaged railway lines, disrupting delivery to ports.
LONDON, April 5 Royal Bank of Scotland announced on Wednesday that the team managing its Williams & Glyn division of branches are leaving after the bank abandoned its seven-year-old plan to sell it to meet regulatory obligations.