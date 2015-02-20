BRIEF-Modern Land China says unit entered into equity cooperation agreement
* Hongye Benpao entered into equity cooperation agreement with Tianhao Investment and Hongchuang Real Estate
Feb 20 Pro Kapital Grupp AS :
* Says total revenue 2014 was 10.3 million euros, a decrease of 16 pct compared to reference period
* Says 2014 net operating result increased by 27.6 million euros compared to 2013
* Says 2014 profit of 25.9 million euros versus loss 1.7 million euros year ago
* Q4 net profit 25.28 million euros versus net loss of 0.75 million euros year ago
* Q4 revenue 2.17 million euros versus 3.04 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1vOMIEk Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* In March, ICE adv up 30 pct year-over-year driven by financials up 53 pct year-over-year and commodities up 11 pct year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Capital reduction from 8,150,000.00 euros by 512,276.00 euros to 7,637,724.00 euros (decision from April 3) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)