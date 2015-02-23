UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 23 Sun International Ltd
* Revenue up 6.6 pct
* Adjusted diluted HEPS up 23 pct
* Interim gross cash dividend of 110 cents per share
* Revenue for period was 7 pct ahead of six months ended Dec. 31 2013 at 5.3 billion rand
* EBITDA, including all adjusted headline earnings adjustments, as well as african operations up to Nov. 30 2014 was 1.7 billion rand, 15 pct ahead of last year
* Net interest paid of 276 million rand was 7 pct ahead of last year due to higher debt levels
* For 6 months ended Dec. 31 adjusted headline earnings of 429 million rand and diluted adjusted headline EPS of 410 cents were 23 pct ahead of last year
* As indicated in June 2014 profit and dividend announcement little improvement is expected in medium term
* Group is confident that it will achieve growth in both EBITDA and adjusted headline earnings in second half of 2015 financial year
* 697 employees accepted voluntary retrenchment and 134 employees took early retirement packages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.