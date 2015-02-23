Feb 23 Sun International Ltd

* Revenue up 6.6 pct

* Adjusted diluted HEPS up 23 pct

* Interim gross cash dividend of 110 cents per share

* Revenue for period was 7 pct ahead of six months ended Dec. 31 2013 at 5.3 billion rand

* EBITDA, including all adjusted headline earnings adjustments, as well as african operations up to Nov. 30 2014 was 1.7 billion rand, 15 pct ahead of last year

* Net interest paid of 276 million rand was 7 pct ahead of last year due to higher debt levels

* For 6 months ended Dec. 31 adjusted headline earnings of 429 million rand and diluted adjusted headline EPS of 410 cents were 23 pct ahead of last year

* As indicated in June 2014 profit and dividend announcement little improvement is expected in medium term

* Group is confident that it will achieve growth in both EBITDA and adjusted headline earnings in second half of 2015 financial year

* 697 employees accepted voluntary retrenchment and 134 employees took early retirement packages