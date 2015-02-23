Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 23 ASK SA :
* Raises its stake in U.S.-based unit ASK IntTAG to 99 pct
* Announces signing of an agreement with its partner WS Packaging Group to acquire 48.89 pct of their joint venture ask IntTAG
* Acquires 48.99 pct of ASK IntTAG for $4 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order