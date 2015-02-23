Feb 23 ASK SA :

* Raises its stake in U.S.-based unit ASK IntTAG to 99 pct

* Announces signing of an agreement with its partner WS Packaging Group to acquire 48.89 pct of their joint venture ask IntTAG

* Acquires 48.99 pct of ASK IntTAG for $4 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)