Feb 23 XP Power Ltd

* Revenues for year were ahead by 5 pct in constant currency at 101.1 million stg

* Total dividend for year increased by 11 pct to 61 pence per share

* Plan to invest in additional sales and engineering resources in North America during 2015 to help drive further growth

* Order intake increased to 105.1 million stg

* FY profit before tax 24.3 mln stg versus 22.9 mln stg in 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: