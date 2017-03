Feb 23 Keller Group Plc :

* Been awarded contract in connection with construction of Koralm railway line between Graz and Klagenfurt, in Southern Austria

* Total volume of works awarded to Keller is 31.2 mln euros (£23.1m)

* Project will start in Q2 of 2015 and is scheduled to run for a period of around two years