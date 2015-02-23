Feb 23 Amper SA :

* Says its units, AST Telecom LLC (American Samoa) and Bluesky Samoa Limited (Samoa), and investors in the Cook Islands take majority stake in Telecom Cook Islands Limited

* Says the transaction involves buying 60 percent of the operator of Spark New Zealand for NZ$23 million ($17 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.3342 New Zealand dollars) (Gdynia Newsroom)