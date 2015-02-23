Feb 23 Centrale del Latte di Torino & C SpA :

* Will presnet non-binding merger scheme with Centrale Del Latte di Firenze, Pistoia e Livorno SpA

* Says the project provides the merger on the basis of an exchange ratio to be determined jointly

* Says it would chnage name to Centrale del Latte d'Italia

* Says Centrale Del Latte di Firenze,Pistoia e Livorno would be transferred into a new entity