Feb 23 Transmode AB

* Transmode : Tenerife Island council deploys high-capacity network from transmode and APFUTURA

* The new packet-optical network is the first of three phases to be deployed in the island and it connects Tenerife Island Council 38 sites in a metro network covering the island of Tenerife over multiple rings Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)