* Mill Road Capital II, L.P. report a 25.2 percent stake in Noodles & Co as of March 13, 2017 - SEC Filing
Feb 23 3i Group :
* To invest in uk-headquartered Aspen Pumps, the global market leader in condensate removal pumps, for an enterprise value of 105 mln stg
* Aspen had organic sales CAGR of 12 pct between 2009 and 2014 and delivered EBITA of 10 million stg in the year ended Dec 31, 2014 Source text: (bit.ly/1EHN8Bu) Further company coverage:
* Boxer Capital LLC reports 5.3 percent passive stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc as of March 20 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2mZu8Mb) Further company coverage: