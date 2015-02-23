Feb 23 Marel hf :

* Divests its High Speed Slicing business in the United Kingdom

* Says deli and bacon slicing business has revenue of about 10 million euros ($11.32 million) per year

* Will retain frozen portioning and robotics product families, which remain of strategic importance to Marel

* Says Middleby Corporation will be acquirer of this business and closing of transaction is expected before end of Q1 2015