BRIEF-Ahold Delhaize reports progress on store divestments
* Reports progress on store divestments, gives update on Belgium strategy
Feb 23 Marel hf :
* Divests its High Speed Slicing business in the United Kingdom
* Says deli and bacon slicing business has revenue of about 10 million euros ($11.32 million) per year
* Will retain frozen portioning and robotics product families, which remain of strategic importance to Marel
* Says Middleby Corporation will be acquirer of this business and closing of transaction is expected before end of Q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8836 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON/NEW YORK, March 23 Fast food chain Pret a Manger's private equity owners have chosen Solebury Capital to advise on a planned New York stock market listing, people close to the situation said.