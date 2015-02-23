Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 23 Brenntag AG
* Says expands distribution agreement with Dow Microbial Control for cosmetics business Source text: bit.ly/1FOpUxc Further company coverage:
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
OSLO, March 23 Privately-owned shipping firm BW Group became the top shareholder in tanker firm DHT Holdings on Thursday, in a surprise move that will probably end Frontline's ambitions to take full control of DHT.