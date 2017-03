Feb 23 Uponor Oyj :

* Invests 16 million euros ($18.12 million) to expand PEX pipe manufacturing capacity in North America

* Uponor's U.S. subsidiary, Uponor, Inc. is expanding its manufacturing facility in Apple Valley, Minnesota, beginning this spring and with completion expected by December 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8829 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)